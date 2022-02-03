Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Hubbell updated its FY22 guidance to $8.75-9.25 EPS.

HUBB traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $187.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,652. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $156.64 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.11 and its 200 day moving average is $198.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hubbell stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

