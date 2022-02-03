HSBC Upgrades DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. DLocal has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $73.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. DLocal’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in DLocal by 30.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DLocal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

