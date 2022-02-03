Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 6,870 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,016,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,056,000 after buying an additional 500,691 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $230.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.44 and a 200-day moving average of $232.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

