Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $194.64 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.19 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.83 and a 200 day moving average of $194.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

