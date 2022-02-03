Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $13.58 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 42,277 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

RCI opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.46%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

