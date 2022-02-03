Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $11.88 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after purchasing an additional 684,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,774,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after purchasing an additional 405,915 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,780,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

