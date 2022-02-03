H&R Block, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

H&R Block has increased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H&R Block to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

