H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,794. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

