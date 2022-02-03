Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,087 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after acquiring an additional 875,057 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,123,000 after acquiring an additional 229,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,327,000 after acquiring an additional 70,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,189,000 after acquiring an additional 109,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

