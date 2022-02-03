Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Buys $150,112.50 in Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $340.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

