Holowesko Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 135,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,727,000. WestRock comprises approximately 2.5% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of WestRock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $46.45. 51,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,363. WestRock has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

