Holowesko Partners Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for 5.7% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd. owned 0.07% of Kellogg worth $15,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,939,000 after acquiring an additional 98,226 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

K stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.52. 29,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

