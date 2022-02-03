Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

HOLX stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 187.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,475 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 437.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,798,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,743,000 after buying an additional 1,463,840 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after buying an additional 1,336,301 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $78,202,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4,713.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,164,000 after buying an additional 1,147,185 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

