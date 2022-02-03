Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Hologic updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.90-5.20 EPS.

HOLX stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,231. Hologic has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

