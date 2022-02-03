Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

