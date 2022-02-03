Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 25,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 232,911 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $19.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 586,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 179,470 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

