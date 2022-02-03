Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.5% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

VZ traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,338,090. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $227.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

