Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 478,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.21. 195,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,565. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.