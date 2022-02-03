Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,359,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,351.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,495,000 after purchasing an additional 285,035 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $90.96. 371,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,498,989. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.78.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

