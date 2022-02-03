Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 15,371 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 27.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs comprises 1.0% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,435,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after acquiring an additional 134,035 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 514,096 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 692,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 525,239 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 422,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period.

BUFR traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,028. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $25.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.70.

