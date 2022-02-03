Holistic Financial Partners Has $293,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in AT&T were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

NYSE:T traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 716,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,925,602. The stock has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

