Holistic Financial Partners Buys 637 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 48,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,753. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Citigroup cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($57.87) to €46.00 ($51.69) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

