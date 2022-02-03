Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 158,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,685,315 shares.The stock last traded at $144.59 and had previously closed at $144.59.
HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.92 and its 200 day moving average is $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,112.23 and a beta of 1.27.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
