Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 158,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,685,315 shares.The stock last traded at $144.59 and had previously closed at $144.59.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.92 and its 200 day moving average is $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,112.23 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

