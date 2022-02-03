Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.94. Hillenbrand also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

NYSE HI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,384. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

