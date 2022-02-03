Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.875-$2.955 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.96-$1.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 384,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224 over the last ninety days. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

