Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hillenbrand updated its Q2 guidance to $0.96-$1.02 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

HI opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.32.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HI. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.