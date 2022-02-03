Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 140.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 82.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 133.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HIW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.