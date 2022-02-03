HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 26,505 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,505 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $162,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.55. 47,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.99 and its 200 day moving average is $201.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.93.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.