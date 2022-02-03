HighTower Advisors LLC Has $225.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $225,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,848,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,853,000 after acquiring an additional 242,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded down $6.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.01. 28,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.