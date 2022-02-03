HighTower Advisors LLC Has $122.71 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,373 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $122,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.99. 147,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.97 and its 200 day moving average is $163.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.55 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.