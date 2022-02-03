HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 19,104 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $106,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.62. 100,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,746,149. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $87.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

