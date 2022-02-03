Hiblocks (HIBS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $245,542.00

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Hiblocks has a market cap of $25.19 million and approximately $245,542.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.16 or 0.07275175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,899.91 or 0.99753702 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054679 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

