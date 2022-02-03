Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hewlett Packard Enterprise is benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, improved supply-chain and increased customer acceptance. HPE’s efforts to shift focus to higher margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure is aiding its bottom-line results. Additionally, its target of saving at least $800 million annually by fiscal 2022-end through cost optimization plan is a positive. Moreover, its multi-billion-dollar investment plan across expanding networking capabilities will help diversify business from server and hardware storage markets, and boost margins over the long run. Nonetheless, organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products due to global economic slowdown concerns, which can undermine HPE’s near-term growth prospects.”

HPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $17.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

