Hess (NYSE:HES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.89

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.89 and last traded at $94.60, with a volume of 43129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.29.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

