Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

HESM stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $978.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

