Herald Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 50,000 HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of HealthStream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,877. The stock has a market cap of $757.80 million, a P/E ratio of 104.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.44. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.