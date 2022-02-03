Herald Investment Management Ltd Purchases 5,118 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. CEVA accounts for 1.8% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 1.09% of CEVA worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 151.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,551. The firm has a market cap of $837.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

