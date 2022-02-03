Herald Investment Management Ltd Buys 30,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after buying an additional 1,024,842 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,771,000 after buying an additional 585,218 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after buying an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PING shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Shares of PING stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $18.74. 3,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,519. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.84.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

