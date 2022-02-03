Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HEN3. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.31 ($96.98).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €71.40 ($80.22) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €73.65 and a 200-day moving average of €78.55. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.