Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.60 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $580.92 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 113,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 526,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 48,075 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

