Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

HTLF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.65. 299,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,593,000 after acquiring an additional 83,078 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,793,000 after acquiring an additional 395,116 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

