Head to Head Review: i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) & Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

This table compares i3 Verticals and Priority Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $224.12 million 3.38 -$4.46 million ($0.33) -71.24 Priority Technology $404.34 million 1.00 $25.66 million ($0.49) -11.96

Priority Technology has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Priority Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -2.69% 6.65% 3.04% Priority Technology -4.09% N/A -1.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for i3 Verticals and Priority Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 1 3 1 3.00 Priority Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

i3 Verticals currently has a consensus price target of $33.10, suggesting a potential upside of 40.79%. Priority Technology has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 147.44%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than i3 Verticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of i3 Verticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Priority Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers comprehensive payment solutions to businesses and organizations. The Proprietary Software & Payments segment delivers embedded payment solutions to clients through company-owned software. The Other segment covers corporate overhead expenses. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The Consumer Payments represents consumer-related services and offerings including merchant acquiring and transaction processing services including the proprietary MX enterprise suite. The Commercial Payments represents services provided to certain enterprise customers, including outsourced sales force to those customers and accounts payable automation services to commercial customers. The Integrated Partners represents payment adjacent services that are provided primarily to the health care and residential real estate industries. The company was founded on April 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.