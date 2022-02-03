Head to Head Analysis: Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) vs. RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rimini Street and RTCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $326.78 million 1.30 $12.98 million ($0.31) -15.77 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Risk & Volatility

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 10.81, suggesting that its stock price is 981% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -4.37% -8.25% 4.95% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rimini Street and RTCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 2 2 0 2.50 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rimini Street presently has a consensus price target of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 112.17%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than RTCORE.

Summary

Rimini Street beats RTCORE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

