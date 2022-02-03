Head-To-Head Analysis: INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

14.8% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Ra Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 38.25 -$8.35 million ($1.26) -2.69 Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 1.38 -$36.04 million ($8.04) -0.11

INVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ra Medical Systems. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ra Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for INVO Bioscience and Ra Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ra Medical Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50

INVO Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 80.68%. Ra Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,287.12%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -787.94% -228.66% -105.28% Ra Medical Systems -813.96% -163.48% -112.51%

Summary

INVO Bioscience beats Ra Medical Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

