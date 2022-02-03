Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Issues Earnings Results

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

HWKN stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.98. 100,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWKN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter worth $340,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 37.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 183.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

