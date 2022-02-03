Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $463.58

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 463.58 ($6.23) and traded as high as GBX 496 ($6.67). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 487.50 ($6.55), with a volume of 50,708 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £157.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 420.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 463.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

In other news, insider Christopher Jones bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £36,810 ($49,489.11).

About Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.