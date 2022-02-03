Hany Massarany Buys 20,000 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Hany Massarany purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $191.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.93. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 87,044 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

