Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 43.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hanmi Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

HAFC opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $816.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.13. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 33.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 138.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price target on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

