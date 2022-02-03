Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.64-$1.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0-$7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-$0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $16.13. 303,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.