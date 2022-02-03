Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 34,905 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,905 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up 1.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,787 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 671,795 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 583,378 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 569,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,004,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 453,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of SQM stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 307.56%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

